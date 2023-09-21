What is the state of Malcolm Brogdon's relationship with the Celtics?

Rumors have started to swirl the past few days across social media regarding Malcolm Brogdon and his future with the Boston Celtics.

Coming off of a year where he was awarded NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Brogdon reportedly was not thrilled to hear his name pulled through trade rumors. Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg shared his take on the situation Thursday on Arbella Early Edition.

"I think what it is is that there hasn't been a lot of talk from either side," Forsberg said. "We haven't heard from the Celtics, we haven't heard from Malcolm Brogdon's camp, and I think that's just led to a bit of speculation."

" ... Right now, it just feels like everyone's kind of waiting for media day to arrive, for Malcolm to get his turn at the podium to maybe speak his mind a little bit."

Brogdon isn't like most modern-day NBA players. He isn't flashy on social media and is just more of a private person, Forsberg explained.

"He does his workouts, usually in Atlanta, he goes overseas and does a bunch of community stuff; we don't see a lot of Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason," Forsberg said.

What Forsberg is insinuating is that it may not be time to hit the panic button on Brogdon just yet.

"I don't think there's been any shift -- there's nothing new about this," Forsberg said. "We're left to wonder if 'Oh! Is he a little mad he's last guy to roll into town (for training camp)?'"

In an offseason where the Celtics lost guard Marcus Smart, they have never needed Brogdon more. Over 26.0 minutes per game last season, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. In a system that praises the three-point shot, Brogdon also shot an impressive 44.4 percent from deep and 48.4 percent from the field.

Brogdon has an open path to increased minutes if that is what he desires, with Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the only other point guards on the roster. Even with the new rumor of Jayson Tatum possibly playing at the point this season, Brogdon should have no shortage of minutes.

"They need him, and they need him to be good," Forsberg said about Brogdon.

The Celtics' first preseason game is October 8th against the Philadelphia 76ers.