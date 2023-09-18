Report: Malcolm Brogdon ‘angry' after Celtics' failed offseason trade

The Boston Celtics' failed attempt to include Malcolm Brogdon in their trade for Kristaps Porzingis had lingering consequences, it appears.

The Celtics reportedly had a deal in place in late June that would have sent Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers, Marcus Morris to the Washington Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. The trade fell apart at the last minute, however -- reportedly due to concerns the Clippers raised about Brogdon's right arm injury -- leading Boston to strike a different three-team deal for Porzingis that sent starting point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, the whole experience left a bitter taste in Brogdon's mouth.

"Malcolm is the one I'm concerned about, because we've heard nothing and he's angry with the team," Washburn said on CLNS Media's "Celtics Beat" podcast. "So I don't think communication between the two sides has been fruitful."

Washburn clarified that these were Brogdon's feelings earlier this summer, and he doesn't know if the Celtics have mended fences with the veteran guard since then. But there were clearly hard feelings at the time, per Washburn.

"There (was) a problem. He was not happy," Washburn said. "Now, he was not happy in July. Is he the same level of unhappiness in September? We don't know. He hasn't talked all summer.

"... But yeah, Malcolm Brogdon was not happy about the deal or being potentially dealt. He was pissed."

The Celtics appeared to do some damage control later in the summer, reportedly shutting down trade inquiries for Brogdon and telling opponents the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year is a "a valued member of their team." Head coach Joe Mazzulla also spoke in late July of a "healing process" between Brogdon and the Celtics in the wake of the failed trade, adding that the team had several conversations with the 30-year-old veteran.

Celtics fans will need to hope that "healing process" worked. After averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists over 26 minutes per game off the bench for Boston last season, Brogdon may need to play an even bigger role this season, serving as the 1B to Derrick White's 1A at point guard following Smart's departure.

The C's report to training camp in early October, so we'll find out soon enough where Brogdon's relationship with the team currently stands.