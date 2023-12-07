Sam Cassell discusses the ‘honor' of working with Jayson Tatum

In November, the Boston Celtics crowned Zenni Optical, the world’s leading online eyewear retailer, as the league’s Official Eyewear Partner. The beginning of this multi-year partnership was marked by Assistant Coach Sam Cassell launching an exclusive eyewear line with the retailer, The Sam Cassell Collection, which featured over 50 frames in Cassell’s favorite styles, colorways, and designs. Head to Zenni.com/Cassell to experience it for yourself.

Sam Cassell knows a superstar when he sees one. The three-time NBA champion shared a locker room with several during his playing career including Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen during the Boston Celtics' 2008 title run.

The same goes for his assistant coaching career. Cassell has worked with some of today's most talented players, namely Bradley Beal, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and now Jayson Tatum.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tatum could be the best of the bunch, and he's only getting better. On a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast, Cassell spoke to our Chris Forsberg about his experience coaching Tatum over the last few months.

🔊 Celtics Talk: Sam Cassell on Coach Joe, Post Tatum, and the big balls dance | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"It's been awesome," Cassell said. "Jayson Tatum is one of the top 10 players in the league. He's an awesome ballplayer and he just has so much room to grow. That's the scariest thing about it. He's 25 years old, so he's got so much space and more talent to show the world. I'm just happy to be a part of it and show the things that I learned from some of the guys I coached and some of the guys I played against.

"Jayson Tatum has his own demeanor and his own manner, but I'm just trying to show him some things that I know will help him become a better basketball player."

What kinds of tips does Cassell give Tatum while working on his game in practice?

"It's kind of hard to tell a guy who averages 30 points anything," Cassell joked. "I learned a long time, some days you just try to fine-tune, but when a guy averages 30 points, he knows how to put the ball in the basket. I'm just trying to make him more efficient. Instead of shooting 46 percent, let's shoot 50 percent. ...

"He's a gifted player, man. So I'm not saying if he comes out and shoots 51 percent that I'm the shot doctor that made Jayson Tatum. ... He puts the work in. I just try to show him things that's successful in this league. ...

"He's just a real special ballplayer," he added. "And just to have the privilege to work with him is an honor for me personally."

Also in the episode: