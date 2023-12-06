Jaylen Brown fires back at ESPN for ‘corny' stat graphic

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn't take kindly to how ESPN framed his recent performance in a social media stat graphic.

After the Indiana Pacers eliminated Boston from the NBA In-Season Tournament on Monday, ESPN posted a graphic to Instagram highlighting Brown's 43 field goal attempts and zero assists over his last two games.

“Jaylen Brown been gettin’ ’em up the last two games,” the post's caption read.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brown fired back at ESPN in the comment section.

"Ya'll corny watch the game," he wrote.

Jaylen had good reason for this call-out. He had 5 potential assists in the Indy game, just got unlucky with his teammates’ conversion rate. By comparison, Jayson Tatum had 6 potential assists and all 6 converted to FGs.



JB was also averaging 4.2 APG in his previous 10 games. pic.twitter.com/G1ySZc6tyY — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 6, 2023

Brown has a reasonable gripe. The two-time All-Star, as Celtics.com's Taylor Snow notes above, had five potential assists vs. the Pacers that his teammates couldn't convert. He also averaged 4.2 assists over his previous 10 games, including a six-assist performance vs. the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 28.

In the loss to Indy, Brown was a bright spot with 30 points (14-23 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He dropped 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting in Boston's 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 1.

Suffice it to say, Brown's high volume of shot attempts and lack of assists weren't anywhere near the top of the list of reasons for the Celtics' elimination from the In-Season Tournament. Their ongoing third-quarter struggles, along with their 17 turnovers, ultimately led to their demise.

Boston will look to bounce back Friday night when it welcomes the New York Knicks to TD Garden.