Report: Celtics' Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8M player option for 2023-24

Danilo Gallinari isn't headed to NBA free agency.
The veteran forward has exercised the $6.8 million player option in his contract to return to the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Gallinari was signed by the Celtics last July to add bench scoring and outside shooting. But he tore his left ACL playing for Italy in a FIBA qualifying game in August and never played for the C's during the 2022-23 season.
The 34-year-old forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 assists per game, along with 38.1 percent 3-point shooting in 66 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 season.
With Gallinari back in the fold, the Celtics can turn their attention to another important free agent -- Grant Williams.