Report: Celtics' Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8M player option for 2023-24

Danilo Gallinari isn't headed to NBA free agency.

The veteran forward has exercised the $6.8 million player option in his contract to return to the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million player option to return to the Boston Celtics for the 2023-2024 season, his agent Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

Gallinari was signed by the Celtics last July to add bench scoring and outside shooting. But he tore his left ACL playing for Italy in a FIBA qualifying game in August and never played for the C's during the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old forward averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 assists per game, along with 38.1 percent 3-point shooting in 66 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 season.

With Gallinari back in the fold, the Celtics can turn their attention to another important free agent -- Grant Williams.