New video of Kristaps Porzingis shooting jumpers will excite Celtics fans

The Celtics' most notable offseason acquisition is in Boston and working out at the team facility. The jump shot looks as smooth as ever, too.

Veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, acquired as part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards in June, was shooting jumpers Monday in preparation for training camp, which starts Oct. 3.

Check out Porzingis' sweet shooting form in the video below:

that jumper’s so smooth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JyfqndUG7w — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 25, 2023

Porzingis being back on the court is an encouraging development for the Celtics after he dealt with plantar fasciitis during the summer. The C's said in mid-August that Porzingis would go through a four-to-six-week rehab program. Based on that timeline, Porzingis should be done with that program, or at least close to finished.

Porzingis averaged a career high 23.2 points per game, along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Wizards last season. He also shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 49.8 percent from the field.

If healthy, the Latvian center should be able to provide consistent scoring and outside shooting, and also take some pressure off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at both ends of the floor.