Jayson Tatum roasts 76ers in funny response to Kevin Hart

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has spent the last half-decade dominating the Philadelphia 76ers on the court. Now, he's taking shots at his Eastern Conference rival off of it.

Tatum couldn't resist the urge to troll the Sixers during his recent appearance on comedian Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls YouTube show. Hart, a Philadelphia native and diehard 76ers fan, mentioned Philly as a potential roadblock for the C's on their way to an NBA championship. Tatum wasn't buying it.

"One thing that stands in the way of that, of course, are the Philadelphia 76ers," Hart said.

"Do they?" Tatum quipped.

Watch the clip below:

Tatum also had jokes after Hart mentioned occasionally visiting the Sixers' locker room after games.

"You tell them, 'Good luck next time,'" the four-time All-Star said.

At this point, Tatum has earned the right to trash-talk Hart and the Sixers. He's 3-0 in postseason series against Philadelphia in his career, including the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals when he dropped 51 points in the Game 7 clincher.

Tatum had a message for Hart after that performance too.

"Special shout-out to Kevin Hart," Tatum said. "I want him to still answer my phone calls even after today. No hard feelings."

The Celtics enter the 2023-24 NBA season as the favorite to come out of the East. They'll open their preseason against the Sixers on Oct. 8.