NBA trade deadline: Biggest winners and losers from wild day of moves

The Magic were reportedly open for business and they made several deals Thursday.

The Magic sent Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and forward Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets in separate deals that included multiple players and draft picks. They also sent shooting guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics.

Here's a recap of the best assets the Magic acquired in these three deals:

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr.

2021, 2023 and 2025 first-round picks, two second-round picks

The Magic have significant draft capital, as well as some talented young players in Carter, Hampton, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac to build around. Orlando also will have an excellent chance to win the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft lottery.

The Magic possess lots of good assets to begin a full rebuild.