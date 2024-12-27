Trending

Live updates: Celtics, Pacers facing off at TD Garden

Boston enters on its first two-game losing skid of the season.

By Justin Leger and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

The Boston Celtics hope to get back on track Friday night as they welcome the Indiana Pacers to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season. It fell to the Orlando Magic on Monday and suffered a Christmas Day defeat vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana was victorious in the first meeting of the season on Oct. 30. Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 37 points, but the Pacers edged out the C's in overtime, 135-132.

Follow our live blog for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

