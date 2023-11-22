Trending

Boston Celtics

Porzingis posterizes Lopez in dominating first half vs. Bucks

Four of Porzingis' 10 first-half points came in the form of two showstopping dunks.

By Jordan Daly

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kristaps Porzingis put on a show in the first half of Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Boston Celtics big man logged 10 points on 50 percent shooting and played a key role in the C's taking a commanding 67-53 lead into the half.

All eyes were on Porzingis during two specific plays where he finished strong at the rim.

In the second quarter, Porzingis and Jaylen Brown executed a perfect give-and-go play. With Porzingis at the top of the key, he dished a behind-the-back pass to Brown, who lobbed it back up to the big man for the alley-oop finish.

behind-the-back-pass, lob, slam 🤯

Late in the second quarter, Celtics guard Derrick White dished a clean pass to Porzingis, who was able to body his way through Bucks' center Brook Lopez, sending the fans at the TD Garden into a frenzy.

"WHAT DID WE WITNESS MIKE?!" Scal is all of us 😱

Fans can tune into the second half of the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup by tuning into NBC Sports Boston in what will be an exciting ending between the two Eastern Conference contenders.

