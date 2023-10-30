Porzingis still getting back into shape, ‘going to get much, much better'

Kristaps Porzingis has looked fantastic through his first three games with the Boston Celtics, and according to him, he's only going to get better - much, much better.

Through his first two games, Porzingis averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals on an effective 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent from deep.

Porzingis followed up his first two games by logging 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block in the Celtics' 126-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. He only needed to play 24 minutes against the Wizards with the Celtics enjoying a massive lead most of the game.

Even after his incredible start, Porzingis still doesn't believe he's hit his max potential.

"I'm still working my way back to really good shape," Porzingis said. "I'm not there yet. I didn't have a great summer because I had to miss the World Cup. I'm still getting there."

Back in August, the Celtics confirmed that Porzingis would enter a four-to-six-week rehab program, keeping him away from basketball-related activities. With Porzingis' performance so far, it seems the rehab program was a good idea, giving his foot the appropriate time needed to heal. Injuries have been a major concern for Porzingis throughout his career, so starting the season healthy was a huge step in the right direction.

"I'm enjoying playing with these guys," Porzingis said once again. "This is a very talented team, and I think I fit really well with these guys. It's been pretty smooth to get adjusted to playing with these guys."

The team chemistry is still a work in progress according to Jaylen Brown, but it's clear they all fit well together. Playing with a team-first mentality, the Celtics have the flexibility of allowing the game to come naturally, figuring out who the hot hand will be each night. Whether it be Porzingis, Brown, Jayson Tatum, or Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have a plethora of go-to scoring options, and the players don't seem to care too much about individual stats -- all that matters is winning.

"In terms of my game, I'm still going to get much, much better," Porzingis added. "I'm still just working my way back into top shape. Joe [Mazzulla] has been great, he's been challenging me in practice and in training camp, and now even during games. He wants the best out of us as players. I'm very surprised how good he is. I look forward to us keep building that chemistry as a group, with the coaching staff, and with Joe."

Mazzulla's coaching style this season has been very reminiscent of Doc Rivers' during Boston's 2008 championship-winning season, putting the team above self. Mazzulla has even gone as far as inviting all Celtic alumni to any game, practice, or team event, surrounding the group with people who not only know what it means to wear Celtic green, but also what it takes to win a championship.

Porzingis and the Celtics will look to improve to 4-0 Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET as they take on the Indiana Pacers at home, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.