Jayson Tatum rewarded for stellar start to 2023-24 season

Jayson Tatum's quest for his first NBA MVP award is off to a strong start.
The Boston Celtics superstar is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November, the league announced on Monday. It's his third Player of the Month honor in his seven-year NBA career.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić earned the Western Conference Player of the Month award.
Tatum, 25, has led the C's to an NBA-best 15-4 record to start the campaign. The four-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor through 19 games.
Tatum and the C's will look to stay hot Monday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) in the knockout round of the In-Season Tournament. The opening tip for the matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage starting at 7 p.m. right here on NBC Sports Boston.