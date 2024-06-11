Tatum rooting on former classmate Tkachuk in Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis natives and former classmates Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk are two wins away from championships in their respective leagues.

Tatum and the Boston Celtics have a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. On Monday, Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Tatum revealed he watched the Panthers win Game 2 and is rooting for his childhood friend to take home the Cup.

"I'm a big Matthew fan," Tatum said. "We went to school together. I actually watched him win last night. Trying to learn and understand the rules in the game of hockey more and more.

"I got to watch the game last night. They won. Like I said, I'm extremely happy for him and his family. Hopefully they win it all."

Tatum and Tkachuk were classmates at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis until Tkachuk left after the ninth grade for the United States National Development Program.

Tatum's support for Tkachuk comes days after the Panthers spoke about cheering on Tatum in the Finals.

“Yeah it’s actually really cool when you think about it," Tkachuk said on Friday. "Everyone from St. Louis, whether they were going to watch or not, with having both of us in, I’d say there’s a lot of people, especially the kids we grew up with and families and people who know us, they’re pulling for both teams. It’s super cool to have that support back home for not only myself, but for the Celtics as well. ...

“I know I’m watching the games. I watched the game last night. I think it would be unreal for Chaminade and all of St. Louis if we can both win it,” he added. “Yeah, I’m definitely cheering for him. Definitely."

Tatum is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through his first two games against Dallas. Tkachuk, who helped the Panthers defeat the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, has been held scoreless vs. Edmonton but has five goals and 14 assists in 19 postseason games.

The Celtics will return to action Wednesday in Dallas with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers-Oilers series will resume Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Edmonton.