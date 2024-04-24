WATCH: Jaylen explodes for 11 points in two-minute span vs. Heat

With his team trailing by five points and less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter of Game 2 against the Miami Heat, Jaylen Brown put the Boston Celtics on his shoulders to lead the team on an 11-3 run to close out the half.

Brown knocked down back-to-back-to-back contested 3-pointers, then rebounded from a heat check miss with an easy layup off a steal.

Check out the full sequence in the video player above.

Brown ended the half with a team-high 21 points on 9-15 from the field and 3-6 from deep. He additionally logged five rebounds as the Celtics head into the half with a 61-58 lead, despite Miami's impressive 14 3-pointers made.

Brown is following up an impressive Game 1 of the teams' first-round NBA playoff series, where he logged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block in Boston's 114-94 blowout win.