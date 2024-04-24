How to watch Celtics vs. Heat in first-round NBA playoff series

The Boston Celtics are squaring off with a familiar foe in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The No. 1 seed Celtics are facing the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, when Miami defeated Boston in seven games. The Celtics and Heat now have met in three consecutive postseasons.

Boston is a heavy favorite after a dominant 64-18 regular season, and Miami is expected to be without star forward Jimmy Butler for the entire series. But head coach Erik Spoelstra, All-Star Bam Adebayo and the gritty Heat shouldn't be overlooked, especially after the results of last postseason.

NBC Sports Boston will have full coverage of the Celtics' first-round series against the Heat, with Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine on the call for Games 2 through 6 and Celtics Pregame Live airing one hour before each game.

Click the link below for information on how to stream Celtics vs. Heat games, and check out the full series schedule below.