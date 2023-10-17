Former Celtic Romeo Langford waived by Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have waived former Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford, the team announced on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a successful college career with Indiana, where he averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Langford was a promising player throughout his early basketball career but was unfortunately plagued with injuries early on, dealing with a torn ligament in the thumb of his shooting hand.

Langford appeared in 94 games during his three seasons with the Celtics. In 14.7 minutes per game, Langford averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. Affected by his thumb injury, Langford only shot 39.6 percent from the field, down from the 44.8 percent he achieved in college.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Celtics traded Langford, along with Josh Richardson and a 2022 first-round pick (Blake Wesley), to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White.

Langford averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 47.0 percent shooting in 18.9 minutes per game in his two seasons with the Spurs. He was released by San Antonio at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Utah Jazz, led by former Celtics GM Danny Ainge, signed Langford to an Exhibit 10 deal at the end of August.

Langford played in Utah's preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers, where he tallied four points and two assists in seven minutes of play. He was also responsible for two turnovers and two missed free throws. He did not play in Utah's three other preseason games.

Langford will now head into the 2023-24 season looking for a new home.