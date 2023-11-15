Kristaps Porzingis shares more details about new knee injury

That sound you hear is the collective groan from Boston Celtics fans seeing Kristaps Porzingis on the team's injury report.

Porzingis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right knee contusion. Considering Porzingis' extensive injury history -- he's played 65 games or more in just three of eight seasons -- it's understandable why fans are concerned.

During Boston's shootaround Wednesday morning in Philadelphia, Porzingis revealed he suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Knicks when he collided with New York big man Julius Randle.

"I got it on the Randle drive,” Porzingis told reporters, via MassLive.com's Brian Robb. “Just got hit just like a contusion. Nothing too serious, but it’s a bit stiff."

While Porzingis has a "visible bruise" on his right knee, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the veteran big man said he was hoping to play in Wednesday's matchup with the 8-2 Sixers.

"These things you can work through and you can come back pretty quickly," Porzingis said. "So I’m still hoping for positive news."

It's encouraging that Porzingis' injury doesn't appear serious. But with four games over the next six days, the Celtics still could decide to play it safe and hold the 7-foot-3 center out of Wednesday's game.

"The medical staff, they want to be smart about these things,” Porzingis said. “We have to play the long game and know not to force something now; that’s not maybe as necessary. It’s most important that towards the end of the season, that’s when we need to be on and healthy and that’s what they’re making sure of. So I’m just following the orders.”

Porzingis and the Celtics exercised caution this summer when the Latvia native agreed not to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and focus on rehabbing a minor right foot injury. That decision has paid dividends to date: Porzingis has thrived in his first 10 games with Boston, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

The talent-laden Celtics should be able to withstand playing without Porzingis for short periods of time. As Porzingis himself is aware, it's more important that he's healthy entering the postseason rather than pushing through any nagging ailments. So, don't be surprised if Porzingis sits out either Wednesday night or one night of the team's upcoming back-to-back on Sunday and Monday -- more out of an abundance of caution than any concern about a serious injury.