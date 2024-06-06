TD Garden filled with celebrities, athletes for C's-Mavs Game 1

The stars are out for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

As expected, plenty of celebrities and star athletes flocked to Boston to watch the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks face off on Thursday night. Actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg showed up to support their hometown team, UFC president and New England native Dana White took in the action, and a number of Celtics alumni showed up along with several notable Patriots and Bruins figures.

Here's the full list of celebrities and athletes in attendance for Game 1:

Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg (Actor)

Donnie Wahlberg (Actor)

Jenny McCarthy (Actress)

NBA/Celtics alumni

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)

Mark Cuban (Mavericks minority owner)

Shaquille O'Neal (analyst/ex-NBA star)

Family of late NBA legend Bill Walton

Jeannine Russell (wife of late Celtics legend Bill Russell)

Eddie House (2008 NBA champion with Celtics)

Leon Powe (2008 NBA champion with Celtics)

Dana Barros (Celtics alumni)

Tacko Fall (Celtics alumni)

Jason Terry (Celtics and Mavericks alumni)

Kenny Anderson (Celtics alumni)

Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

Andre Drummond (Chicago Bulls)

Premier League

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager)

College Basketball

Geno Auriemma (UConn women's basketball coach)

UFC

Dana White (UFC president and CEO)

Bruins

Cam Neely (Bruins president)

Zdeno Chara (Former Bruins defenseman)

Patriots

Matthew Judon (Linebacker)

Jonathan Jones (Cornerback)

Anfernee Jennings (Linebacker)

Keion White (Defensive end)

NFL

Christian Wilkins (Raiders)

Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

Jeffrey Lurie (Eagles owner)

Julian Lurie (Eagles owner)

Jalen Hurts (Eagles)

AJ Brown (Eagles)

DeVonta Smith (Eagles)

Brandon Graham (Eagles)

Darius Slay (Eagles)

Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

Jordan Mailata (Eagles)

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.