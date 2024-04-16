The NBA postseason is about to tip off, but some teams are turning their attention to ping-pong balls instead.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is falling into place. Ten teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention and four more will join them this week during the Play-In Tournament.

The Detroit Pistons (14-68), Washington Wizards (15-67), Portland Trail Blazers (21-61), Charlotte Hornets (21-61) and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) finished with the worst records in the NBA this season. The Toronto Raptors (25-57), Memphis Grizzlies (27-55), Utah Jazz (31-51), Brooklyn Nets (32-50) and Houston Rockets (41-41) also failed to reach the Play-In.

The Spurs hit the jackpot in the lottery last season, earning them a chance to select Victor Wembanyama. While there is no prospect of Wembanyama's caliber in this year's class, winning the lottery will give one team its pick of the litter among the 2024 draft prospects.

Here is a look at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds, via Tankathon.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 AVG Pistons 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 47.9 3.7 Wizards 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 27.8 20.0 3.9 Trail Blazers 13.3 12.9 12.4 11.7 15.3 27.1 7.4 4.1 Hornets 13.2 12.8 12.3 11.7 6.8 24.6 16.4 2.2 4.4 Spurs 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 5.0 Raptors 9.0 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.8 20.5 3.7 0.1 5.5 Grizzlies 7.5 7.8 8.1 8.5 19.7 34.1 12.9 1.3 >0.0 6.2 Jazz 6.0 6.3 6.7 7.2 34.5 32.1 6.7 0.4 >0.0 7.0 Nets 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 50.7 25.9 3.0 0.1 >0.0 8.0 No. 10 3.0 3.3 3.6 4.0 65.9 19.0 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 9.2 No. 11 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.8 77.6 12.6 0.4 >0.0 10.3 No. 12 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.1 86.1 6.7 0.1 11.4 No. 13 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.1 92.9 3.3 12.6 No. 14 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 96.6 13.6

