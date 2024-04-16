Trending
NBA

2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds: Pistons, Wizards and Blazers leading contenders for No. 1 pick

Detroit, Washington and Portland have the best odds at this year's No. 1 pick

By Max Molski

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBA postseason is about to tip off, but some teams are turning their attention to ping-pong balls instead.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is falling into place. Ten teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention and four more will join them this week during the Play-In Tournament.

The Detroit Pistons (14-68), Washington Wizards (15-67), Portland Trail Blazers (21-61), Charlotte Hornets (21-61) and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) finished with the worst records in the NBA this season. The Toronto Raptors (25-57), Memphis Grizzlies (27-55), Utah Jazz (31-51), Brooklyn Nets (32-50) and Houston Rockets (41-41) also failed to reach the Play-In.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NBA Apr 5

USC's Bronny James declares for 2024 NBA Draft, enters NCAA transfer portal

NBA Draft Jan 31

NBA officially turns 2024 draft into two-day event

The Spurs hit the jackpot in the lottery last season, earning them a chance to select Victor Wembanyama. While there is no prospect of Wembanyama's caliber in this year's class, winning the lottery will give one team its pick of the litter among the 2024 draft prospects.

Here is a look at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds, via Tankathon.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds with ties include

Team1234567891011121314AVG
Pistons14.013.412.712.047.93.7
Wizards14.013.412.712.027.820.03.9
Trail Blazers13.312.912.411.715.327.17.44.1
Hornets13.212.812.311.76.824.616.42.24.4
Spurs10.510.510.610.52.219.626.78.70.65.0
Raptors9.09.29.49.68.629.820.53.70.15.5
Grizzlies7.57.88.18.519.734.112.91.3>0.06.2
Jazz6.06.36.77.234.532.16.70.4>0.07.0
Nets4.54.85.25.750.725.93.00.1>0.08.0
No. 103.03.33.64.065.919.01.2>0.0>0.09.2
No. 112.02.22.42.877.612.60.4>0.010.3
No. 121.51.71.92.186.16.70.111.4
No. 130.80.91.01.192.93.312.6
No. 140.70.80.91.096.613.6

2024 NBA Draft Lottery odds without ties

Team1234567891011121314AVG
Pistons14.013.412.712.047.93.7
Wizards14.013.412.712.027.820.03.9
Trail Blazers14.013.412.712.014.826.07.04.1
Hornets12.512.211.911.57.225.716.72.24.4
Spurs10.510.510.610.52.219.626.78.70.65.0
Raptors9.09.29.49.68.629.820.53.70.15.5
Grizzlies7.57.88.18.519.734.112.91.3>0.06.2
Jazz6.06.36.77.234.532.16.70.4>0.07.0
Nets4.54.85.25.750.725.93.00.1>0.08.0
No. 103.03.33.64.065.919.01.2>0.0>0.09.2
No. 112.02.22.42.877.612.60.4>0.010.3
No. 121.51.71.92.186.16.70.111.4
No. 131.01.11.21.492.92.312.5
No. 140.50.60.60.797.613.7

This article tagged under:

NBA
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us