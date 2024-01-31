NBA officially turns 2024 draft into two-day event

The NBA is officially turning its draft into a two-day event starting this summer.

The league announced on Wednesday that it will hold the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 26, and the second round at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York City on Thursday, June 27.

Teams will continue to have five minutes between picks for the first round. With the second round getting its own day, the time between picks will increase from two minutes to four minutes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The first round will air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app. The second round will air on ESPN and ESPN app. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET both nights.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said, via NBA.com. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

NBA general managers reportedly floated the idea of a two-day draft at a meeting in November.