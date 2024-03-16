Yankees to honor George Costanza with ‘Seinfeld Night' bobblehead giveaway

(l-r) George M. Steinbrenner III as himself, Jason Alexander as George Costanza in “Seinfeld” episode titled “The Invitations.”

The New York Yankees announced they will have a bobblehead night to honor their "former employee" George Costanza during the upcoming 2024 season.

The Bronx Bombers announced Friday that "Seinfeld Night" will be held July 5, 2024, when the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

"Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle... Costanza?!?" the Yanks posted on X. "Join us at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 5 for Seinfeld Night! 1st 18,000 guests will receive a George Costanza Bobblehead."

Costanza, who was played by actor Jason Alexander on all nine seasons of the iconic 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld," worked for the Yankees as an assistant to the travel secretary, and then travel secretary, from seasons 5 through 8 of the show.

The character was known to have interactions with a parody of famed Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was voiced by "Seinfeld" co-creator and showrunner Larry David on the show.

Stars of the Yankees at the time including Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams and Paul O'Neill also made cameos on the show.

