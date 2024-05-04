Miami Marlins trading 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins talks with teammates in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on May 03, 2024 in Oakland, California.

The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman and reigning NL batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

In return, the Marlins will receive reliever Woo-Suk Go, as well as prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee, and Nathan Martorella, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are nearing a deal to acquire second baseman Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins for a package of three prospects and a relief pitcher, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. The trade is in medical review but is expected to be finalized soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 4, 2024

The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.

Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.

Instead, he made his way through the visitor's dugout at the Coliseum shaking hands and offering hugs and goodbyes with his now-former teammates, coaches and staff.

He should provide an instant spark to the Padres' lineup. San Diego trails the first-place Dodgers in the talented NL West.

Arraez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start. A two-time All-Star, he also won an AL batting title for the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before they traded him to Miami for Pablo Lopez in January 2023.

ESPN first reported the trade Friday.

