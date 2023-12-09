Shohei Ohtani stuns MLB world with $700 million contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani reportedly signed a whopping 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, leaving the baseball world in utter shock.

Not only because the reigning AL MVP became the highest-paid player in baseball history with an average annual salary of $70 million but because for a solid 24 hours, the internet was convinced Ohtani was leaving Los Angeles and headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nonetheless, fans around the country are feeling a whirlwind of emotions.

For starters, however, the 29-year-old star says he is filled with joy as he embarks on this new chapter but is grateful for all the Angels organization has done for his career.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years... Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever," Ohanti took to Instagram.

As for his next chapter with the Dodgers...

"And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," he said.

But how about the rest of the baseball world?

Let's start with the Dodgers' fans -- pure bliss.

GRAB THOSE DRINKS



CALL A LOVED ONE



HUG A NEIGHBOR



SHOHEI OHTANI IS A MEMBER OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS pic.twitter.com/WIGNunC3vj — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) December 9, 2023

what a day to be Dodger Fan!!! pic.twitter.com/AyPzDce6Vb — j (@jjlamb16) December 9, 2023

First look at Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform pic.twitter.com/OhP5UoIYyW — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 9, 2023

Then there are those who are just mind-boggled by the record-breaking contract:

Shohei Ohtani after signing a 10 year $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pic.twitter.com/fhuMBGVdxb — Armel (@Armelgeddon) December 9, 2023

Within the span of a week:



Jon Rahm ($500 million contract)

Shohei Ohtani ($700 million contract)



$1.2 billion combined.



Wild times. — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) December 9, 2023

Shoehei Ohtani's 10 year deal with the Dodgers is worth more money than LeBron James is projected to make in his entire career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gfKsMtsHR4 — Bryan Rowe (@Browesr12) December 9, 2023

Shohei $700M Dodgers deal beats Messi’s reported record $555M deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2023



Shohei Ohtani after he signed his 700 million dollar deal with the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/o5iNBDjZMa — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) December 9, 2023

Shohei Ohtani will make just over 2 dollars per second for the next 10 years. — West Lot Pirates (@westlotpirates) December 9, 2023

Lastly, you can't forget the Blue Jays' fans who spent the past 24 hours on pins and needles thinking they would land the star.

"Dad, what were the 20 minutes on December 8th, 2023 like when you thought #Ohtani was on his way to Toronto to sign a contract with the #BlueJays" pic.twitter.com/aLbweZEDYE — Cat (@chriscatenacci) December 9, 2023

Any other Blue jays fans feeling like this right now? #Ohtani pic.twitter.com/5Hbf6qRWR5 — Blue Jays Way (@jayswayyoutube) December 9, 2023