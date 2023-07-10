MLB to hand out Mariners-themed chain for 2023 Home Run Derby winner

The stars won’t be the only things shining during the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

The league revealed that the winner of this year’s competition will take home an iced-out, Mariners-themed chain.

Check out the piece for yourself:

Along with the trophy, the winner of this year's @TMobile #HRDerby will also be presented with this Home Run Derby Chain! pic.twitter.com/o6OFjgFKfa — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2023

The hardwear reportedly weighs three pounds and includes 1,000 stones. And as if that wasn’t enough, the nautical compass on the chain can spin.

This isn’t the first time MLB will hand out jewelry for the Home Run Derby champion.

MLB Home Run Derby chains through the years

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso earned the first two MLB Home Run Derby chains.

He won the inaugural chain by winning the 2019 derby in Cleveland. Two years later, he defended his title and took home another chain in Colorado.

Detailed view of Pete Alonso's chain during the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field. Credit: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Detailed view of the chain worn by Pete Alonso after he won the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Credit: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In 2022, then-Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was awarded the Home Run Derby chain for his performance at Dodger Stadium.

Juan Soto holds the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship Trophy and wears the championship chain as he poses for a photo with Bad Bunny. Credit: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

MLB Home Run Derby prize money and trophy

The 2023 Home Run Derby champion will get a lot more than the chain.

There is a $2.5 million prize pool for the derby with $1 million given to the winner, $750,000 for the runner-up and the rest going to the remaining six competitors.

The league also hands out a trophy each year featuring two silver bats.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby schedule and participants

The 2023 derby will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, July 10.

Here are the first-round matchups with seeding for the eight sluggers:

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena