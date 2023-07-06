Here's the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby watch info, ticket prices, participants and more

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles.

It’s almost time to watch baseballs get crushed.

The Home Run Derby is always a thrilling event, as some of the league’s biggest stars mash dingers into the night sky.

Since the bracket format was introduced in 2015, the derby has only gotten more competitive and exciting. This year, the iconic event will feature several newcomers, at least one former champion and a hometown hero.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 derby, including the date, location, watch info, participants and more:

When is the Home Run Derby 2023?

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. E

Where is the Home Run Derby 2023?

All-Star festivities, including the Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic, will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for 2023. The Mariners’ home stadium last hosted the All-Star Game in 2001, when Luis Gonzalez won the Home Run Derby.

How to watch the Home Run Derby 2023

The 2023 Home Run Derby will air live on ESPN.

Action will be streamed online here and through the ESPN app.

Who is in the Home Run Derby 2023?

Eight players will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday. Here’s a look at the full field:

Alonso is the most decorated participant, having competed in the past three events with wins in 2019 and 2021. The Mets’ star has hit the most home runs in derby history with 174 over his first three appearances.

Guerrero and Rodriguez will both make their second derby appearance after losing in the finals in 2019 and 2022, respectively. Guerrero hit a single-derby record of 91 home runs in 2019, while Rodriguez is second on the single-derby home run list with 81 last summer.

Betts, Arozarena, Rutschman, Robert and Garcia will be making their derby debuts.

Here's the bracket for the event:

The 2023 Home Run Derby bracket is set. 🤩



Who is going to be the champion?! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1DraFKCqld — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2023

How much are 2023 Home Run Derby tickets?

The cheapest ticket to get into the 2023 Home Run Derby is $253, courtesy of SeatGeek.

There are still plenty of seats available on the platform, with outfield seats going for higher prices than a normal game – for obvious reasons. The most expensive ticket to the event on SeatGeek is $2,232, located in left field.

Where is the Home Run Derby in 2024?

Next year, MLB All-Star festivities will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington – home of the Texas Rangers. The stadium, which opened in 2020, has never hosted the event.