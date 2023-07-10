Ranking the longest homers in MLB Home Run Derby history

Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby has been a summer staple for decades as a predecessor to the annual All-Star Game. With the league’s top sluggers at the plate, the event has also been home to some record-shattering swings.

Fans in all levels of the outfield bleachers have gotten a chance at a souvenir over the years. In rare cases, players have been able to send home runs out of the stadium entirely.

Ahead of the 2023 edition in Seattle, here is a look at the longest homers in MLB Home Run Derby history.

Longest Home Run Derby homers in Statcast era

MLB introduced Statcast in 2016 as an accurate way of measuring home run distance and other action on the diamond. It was truly put to the test in 2021, when sluggers made the most of the thinner air at Coors Field in Denver.

Pete Alonso came out on top in the event, but Juan Soto stole the show with a record-setting home run. The then-Nationals outfielder launched a 520-foot blast that nearly cleared the upper deck in right-center field.

Here is where Soto’s moonshot ranks among the longest Home Run Derby homers since 2016.

1. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, 2021: 520 feet

2. Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies, 2021: 518 feet

3. Pete Alonso, New York Mets, 2021: 514 feet

T-4. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, 2021: 513 feet

T-4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017: 513 feet

Longest Home Run Derby homers in Statcast era outside of Coors Field

Soto, Alonso and the rest of the 2021 Home Run Derby field got the advantage of Mile High altitude during their event. When it comes to the six Statcast-era Derbies played outside of Coors Field, two current Yankees have shown the greatest power.

Before he was the AL home run king, Aaron Judge was clobbering baseballs in the Home Run Derby. He crushed four homers over 500 feet, including one that measured in at 513 feet, before taking home the Home Run Derby crown.

Judge owns the first four spots when it comes to distance at non-Coors Field Home Run Derbies in the Statcast era, while Giancarlo Stanton rounds out the top five.

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017: 513 feet

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017: 507 feet

3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017: 504 feet

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2017: 501 feet

T-5. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 2016: 497 feet

T-5. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 2016: 497 feet

Longest Home Run Derby homers before Statcast era

It’s tough to verify any home run distance prior to Statcast. That said, there were plenty of tape-measure mashes at the Home Run Derby before 2016.

Sammy Sosa put on a power display like never before at the 2002 Home Run Derby in Milwaukee. Slammin’ Sammy supposedly hit seven homers that traveled more than 500 feet, including one that went an estimated 524 feet.

Sammy Sosa hitting absolute MOONSHOTS during the 2002 Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/0jYnSlGTVA — Baseball (@mlbelites_) September 12, 2021

Jason Giambi wound up winning that year’s event, but it is still remembered for Sosa’s offensive fireworks.

Frank Thomas, Josh Hamilton and Jose Abreu are among the other participants to demolish supposed 500-foot homers at the Derby. Here’s where they rank among the farthest in the pre-Statcast era.

1. Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2002: 524 feet

2. Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2002: 520 feet

3. Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox, 1994: 519 feet

T-4. Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs, 2002: 518 feet

T-4. Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers, 2008: 518 feet

6. Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies, 2005: 517 feet

T-7. Mark McGwire, St. Louis Cardinals, 1998: 510 feet

T-7. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 2014: 510 feet