Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto joining Dodgers, reports say

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #17 of Team Japan reacts as he walks back to the dugout against Team Republic of Korea during the semifinals of men’s baseball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is teaming up with Shohei Ohtani.

The Japanese star pitcher has reached a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports on Thursday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Yamamoto will receive a 12-year, $325 million contract.

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Yamamoto has been one of the most coveted pieces in free agency -- along with his fellow Japanese star in Ohtani -- since he was posted by MLB in November.

The 25-year-old played for Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) side Orix Buffaloes in Japan. He made his debut with the team in 2017 and has since ascended to stardom.

He also represents the Japan national team, with whom he made his first appearance for in 2019 before becoming a regular. He played a vital role in helping his nation win the 2023 World Baseball Classic final versus Team USA.

Through the 2023 NPB season, Yamamoto has a win-loss record of 70-29, a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts. He won the Pacific League MVP in 2021 and 2022, earned five All-Star nods and also won the Japan Series -- the World Series equivalent in NPB -- in 2022, among other accolades.

Yamamoto has a fastball, curveball, splitter and cutter in his arsenal, with his fastball recording an average speed of 95 mph.

The entire league could've benefited from a player of Yamamoto's quality, with teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets among those linked heavily in rumors throughout the process.