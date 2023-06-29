Here are the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

The 2023 MLB All-Game rosters are beginning to take shape.

MLB on Thursday night revealed the American and National League starters for July's Midsummer Classic in Seattle.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each have three players who secured a starting spot -- tied for the most of any NL club. Catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Orlando Arcia and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. made it for Atlanta, while first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez are Los Angeles' representatives.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll round out the NL's starting lineup.

Hey now, you're an All-Star 🤩



Here are your National League starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/igNmZROpTI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2023

Over in the American League, the Texas Rangers have an MLB-high four starters with catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and rookie third baseman Josh Jung.

The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays have two starters apiece with DH Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Mike Trout being voted in from L.A., and first baseman Yandy Diaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena making it from Tampa Bay.

The final AL starter comes from the New York Yankees in the form of outfielder Aaron Judge. The 2022 AL MVP, however, has been sidelined with a toe injury and his timeline for a return is unclear, putting his All-Star Game status in doubt.

Presenting your American League starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game! 🤩⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xRF9pfJlpE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2023

Ohanti and Acuna Jr. earned automatic starting spots for receiving the most votes in each league during Phase 1 of the fan vote. In Phase 2, fans had to choose between the top vote-getters at each position from Phase 1.

The All-Star reserves and pitching staffs will be determined by the player ballot and selections from the commissioner's office. They will be announced on Sunday.

The All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.