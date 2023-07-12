Every team's World Series odds following 2023 All-Star Game

With the Midsummer Classic in the rearview, it’s now a race to October in Major League Baseball.

MLB teams are gearing up for the second half following the All-Star festivities in Seattle. Some clubs are expected to remove themselves from contention and sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, while others will look to bolster their rosters as they brace for the postseason.

Where does each team stand in the battle for the Commissioner’s Trophy? Let’s take a look at 2023 World Series odds before the regular season resumes.

Which team is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The Atlanta Braves are the current leaders in the clubhouse.

The 2021 World Series champs are listed as +350 favorites to come out on top in 2023, according to our betting partner, PointsBet. They were the first team to reach 60 wins, have the top team ERA (3.63) in the majors and the second-best batting average (.271).

Next on the list for best World Series odds are the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East leaders are listed at +500 to win their first ever championship.

Two more recent champions come in at third and fourth on the list, with the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers at +550 and the defending champion Houston Astros at +800. The Texas Rangers then round out the top five at +1100.

What are the Red Sox’s World Series odds?

Despite getting hot heading into the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox are considered World Series long shots.

Alex Cora’s squad has +10000 odds, tied with the Chicago Cubs for the 21st-best in the majors. The Red Sox also have the worst odds out of any AL East team, trailing the aforementioned Rays, New York Yankees (+1400), Toronto Blue Jays (+2000) and Baltimore Orioles (+3000).

Full 2023 World Series odds

Here is a look at each team’s World Series odds following the All-Star Game:

