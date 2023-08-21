WATCH: Kevin Millar predicts Adam Duvall's homer vs. Astros

Kevin Millar has a knack for nailing calls.

His famous "Don't let us win today" quote from the 2004 American League Championship Series will live forever in Boston Red Sox lore. While in the NESN booth for Monday night's game against the Houston Astros, he made another impressive prediction.

Millar called his shot when Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall stepped up to the plate in the first inning against Astros starter Cristian Javier.

"He's going deep. This is not a good matchup for Javier," Millar told . "I'm telling you, Duvall, this is that last six weeks where he gets going and gets homer-hot. But I'm going to call it right now, early in the game. I know with two outs we're not used to doing this, we're doing it right now. Duvall's going deep."

Then, this happened:

This is Malarkey.



Kevin Millar called Adam Duvall's three run shot. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8ytJtQ9KGH — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2023

"What?!" is a fitting reaction to that incredible sequence of events.

Duvall's go-ahead blast wasn't cheap, either. The three-run shot traveled an estimated 408 feet with a 106.5 mph exit velocity. It was the 34-year-old's 12th homer of the season.

The Red Sox hope to earn their fourth consecutive victory after sweeping the New York Yankees in the Bronx. They currently sit three games back of the third wild-card spot.