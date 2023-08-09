WATCH: Green Monster robs Royals of a run in hilarious fashion

It's safe to assume the bizarre moment in the second inning of Wednesday night's game at Fenway Park has never happened before in the ballpark's 111-year history.

Kansas City Royals No. 9 hitter Kyle Isbel hit a line drive just out of Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida's reach. Yoshida leaped at the warning track but the ball sailed over his head and into the Green Monster. Yes, into the Green Monster.

The ball smashed and went through the red "Out" light on the Green Monster scoreboard, briefly confusing Yoshida and everyone else in attendance.

Well that's something we've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/3eFMzCQ3hC — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2023

The strange play was declared a ground-rule double, thus saving the Red Sox a run. The Royals had a runner on first base and almost certainly would have scored had the ball not gone through the light.

Yoshida and the Red Sox caught another break two innings later. The rookie hit a pop-up into right field that the Royals lost in the lights, resulting in a double. Boston went on to score three runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead.