Red Sox issue update on Tanner Houck after scary injury

The Boston Red Sox' dominant win over the New York Yankees on Friday was overshadowed by a scary moment in the fifth inning.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck was struck in the face by a line drive hit by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. The 26-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power, but there was obvious concern about his health after the terrifying play.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Houck "got lucky" and remained conscious while at the hospital. On Saturday, the Red Sox announced Houck suffered a facial fracture but is now resting at home in stable condition. Follow-up appointments next week will determine the next steps and a treatment plan for the right-hander.

Tanner Houck was evaluated last night at Mass General Hospital. He suffered a facial fracture but is currently resting at home in stable condition.



Follow-up appointments next week will determine next steps and a treatment plan. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2023

Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, marking another blow to an already-thin Red Sox starting rotation. Chris Sale landed on the 60-day IL earlier this month and both Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta were demoted to the bullpen.

Right-hander Kaleb Ort was called up to start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader vs. New York. Chris Murphy, a right-hander who pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his MLB debut earlier this month, was appointed as the 27th man on the roster for Sunday's games.

Before his injury, Houck was enjoying one of his best starts of the season. He allowed just one run on four hits over four innings in the 15-5 victory.