Red Sox CEO rules out Theo Epstein return after Chaim Bloom firing

Theo Epstein is not walking through that door.

The former Red Sox general manager, who helped build the franchise's World Series-winning rosters in 2004 and 2007, is not a candidate to lead the front office after Boston fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, team CEO Sam Kennedy said at a press conference.

Kennedy: “I can rule out Theo Epstein as a candidate for one of these two positions” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 14, 2023

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale provided further information on Epstein's current role with Major League Baseball and future aspirations:

Before the Theo Epstein returning to Boston rumors begin, he loves his current role in the Commissioner’s office and one day still would like to be part of an ownership group.

And John Henry and Tom Werner are not selling the #Redsox anytime soon. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 14, 2023

Epstein left the Red Sox in 2011 to join the Chicago Cubs. His tenure in Chicago was highlighted by the Cubs defeating the Cleveland Guardians in the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.

