Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom amid another bad season

The Boston Red Sox need a new executive to run their baseball operations.

The franchise announced Thursday afternoon that it has fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

The Red Sox also revealed that general manager Brian O’Halloran "has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department."

Bloom was hired by the Red Sox following the 2019 season. He replaced president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who helped build the 2018 World Series-winning roster.

The team struggled to be competitive during Bloom's tenure. The Red Sox advanced to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in 2021, but the club finished last in the American League East in both 2020 and 2022, and it might do so again in 2023. Boston entered Thursday with a 73-72 record and tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the division.

The Red Sox' farm system improved under Bloom, but the success at the MLB level just wasn't good enough to justify him staying another year.

The Red Sox would be wise to hire Bloom's replacement quickly so that person can hit the ground running when the offseason begins. The upcoming winter is a very important one for the Red Sox as they look to re-tool their roster ahead of the 2024 season.