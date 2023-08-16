How much Red Sox' MLB playoff odds have improved after winning week

The Boston Red Sox' odds to reach the 2023 MLB postseason fell below 10 percent last week after an embarrassing 9-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had just two wins in a 10-game span following that defeat, and it looked like they were destined to finish at the bottom of the American League East for the third time in four seasons.

But the Red Sox, to their credit, have turned things around a bit. They've won five of six games since, and as a result, their playoff odds have increased to 16.8 percent, per FanGraphs.

Boston enters Wednesday night's road matchup against the Washington Nationals three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card playoff spot in the AL.

Boston's odds of securing a playoff berth have increased by seven percent over the last week, which is a decent uptick. The rival New York Yankees' odds decreased by almost 10 percent during the same span.

The main obstacle to the Red Sox making the playoffs is their schedule. They have the toughest remaining schedule of any AL team, per FanGraphs, including multiple series versus the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees. That stretch also includes series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays.

The Red Sox are still alive in the playoff chase, but the odds are not in their favor. If they don't qualify, their inability to make meaningful additions at the trade deadline likely will be a major reason why.