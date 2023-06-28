Five prospects most connected to Red Sox at pick No. 14

We're just over a week away from the 2023 MLB Draft. LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are widely expected to be the first two players off the board, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

The Boston Red Sox own the 14th overall pick in the draft and can go in a number of different directions. Recent mock drafts suggest there's a high chance they'll select a high-school shortstop for the third straight year. However, they also have been connected to several intriguing prospects at other positions including outfield and pitcher.

Based on the mocks that draft experts have released over the last couple of months, here are the names you'll want to remember for when the Red Sox are on the clock on July 9.

Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

Shaw, Springfield, Mass. native, is among the best hitters in a strong college class. The No. 16 ranked prospect in this year's draft (MLB Pipeline) rarely strikes out and consistently makes hard contact. His impressive blend of contact, power, and speed makes him an extremely intriguing option for Boston at No. 14 overall. His defensive versatility is a major plus as well.

Top 6 | BOOM 💣



That's a Shaw GRAND SLAM and the lead for the Terps



Terps 7, Iowa 6 pic.twitter.com/xSrsudEi9z — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 31, 2023

Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida

Waldrep (No. 19 in MLB Pipeline's Prospect Rankings) pairs a high-90s fastball with a devastating split-changeup. The 21-year-old also has a strong slider to complete an above-average three-pitch mix. He's had his issues with command, but his impressive stuff makes him a rock-solid option for the Red Sox at No. 14.

Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt

Bradfield (No. 21 on MLB Pipeline) has game-changing speed that makes him a constant threat on the basepaths and has helped him become an elite defensive center fielder. He may never lead the league in homers, but he excels at hitting for contact and getting on base to put pressure on teams with his wheels.

Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (Georgia)

Houck (No. 12 on MLB Pipeline) is one of the better athletes in this year's class as a three-star quarterback recruit who turned down football offers from Power 5 programs to commit to Mississippi State for baseball. The 18-year-old enters the MLB draft as a promising right-handed hitter with raw power. There's a good amount of swing-and-miss in his game, but that's something that can be ironed out as he works his way up the pro ranks.

After launching a HR yesterday, ‘23 SS Colin Houck (@colin_houck) continues to be a force at the plate.



He ties the game up in the first inning for @ViewBoysGA with a solo HR. #PBRBombSquad @ShooterHunt #GDC pic.twitter.com/myYoRWutP9 — PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) February 26, 2022

Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (Florida)

Nimmala (No. 11 on MLB Pipeline) is a 17-year-old prospect with plus power and the ability to hit to all fields. He boasts high offensive upside and looks the part defensively at shortstop as well. Once he works on improving his plate discipline, look out.