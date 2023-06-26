Three Red Sox prospects named to All-Star Futures Game roster

The nation will get a chance to watch three of the Boston Red Sox' most prized prospects show off their talents at the 2023 All-Star Futures Game.

Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, second baseman Nick Yorke, and left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan were chosen to represent the Red Sox at this year's event in Seattle. Boston and Milwaukee are the only organizations with at least three players set to participate.

You can check out the full Futures Game rosters below:

Mayer was selected fourth overall by Boston in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 20-year-old recently was promoted to Double-A Portland and is currently ranked as MLB.com's No. 5 prospect. He's hitting .250/327/.487 with 12 homers and 47 RBIs in 56 games this season between Portland and High-A Greenville.

Yorke, 21, is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign with the Sea Dogs. The Red Sox' 2021 Minor League Offensive Player of the Year has a .286/.377/.475 slash line with nine homers and 33 RBIs through 60 games. He comes in at No. 91 in MLB.com's Top 100.

Drohan, 24, dominated in six starts with Portland this season but has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester. Between the two levels, the southpaw has a 3.31 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 36 walks in 73 1/3 innings pitched (14 starts). He was not named on MLB.com's latest Top 100 Prospects list but is the No. 5 ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization, per SoxProspects.com.

The 2023 All-Star Futures Game is set for July 8 at 7 p.m. ET.