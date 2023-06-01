MLB Rumors: Jorge Alfaro opting out of Red Sox contract

The Jorge Alfaro era in Boston appears to be coming to an end.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reports Alfaro will opt out of his Red Sox contract and test free agency if the team does not add him to the active roster. The veteran catcher signed a minor league contract with the club in January and did not make Boston's Opening Day roster.

Alfaro, 29, has raked this season at Triple-A Worcester. Through 43 games, he has a slash line of .320/.367/.520 with six homers and 30 RBIs. As intriguing as his bat may be, his defense leaves plenty to be desired.

The Red Sox have 48 hours to either add Alfaro to their 26-man roster or let him become a free agent. Given their comfortability with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire behind the plate, the latter is more likely.