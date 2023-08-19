Luis Urias becomes first Red Sox player ever to accomplish this feat

Luis Urias has been with the Boston Red Sox for less than a month. But on Saturday, he accomplished something that hadn't been done before in the franchise's 122-year history.

With his second-inning grand slam against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Urias became the first Red Sox player ever to notch a grand slam on consecutive pitches faced, according to J.P. Long (@SoxNotes on X). The 2023 trade deadline addition also hit a grand slam in his final at-bat of Thursday's loss to the Washington Nationals.

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

Urias also joined former Red Sox third baseman Bill Mueller (2003 vs. Texas Rangers) as the only Red Sox player ever to hit a grand slam in consecutive plate appearances.

h/t @EliasSports — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) August 19, 2023

Urias was the catalyst in Boston's 8-1 win over New York. Connor Wong and Rafael Devers also homered in the series opener.

The Red Sox acquired Urias from the Milwaukee Brewers for minor-league right-hander Bradley Blalock. Although the move was met with little fanfare, it would be a major development if Urias rediscovered his power.

The 26-year-old has struggled at the plate this season but was a key contributor in Milwaukee's lineup during the 2021 and '22 seasons. In 2021, he notched 23 homers with 75 RBIs and a .789 OPS. Last year, he recorded 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 119 games.

Urias will look to stay hot in Sunday's game in the Bronx. Josh Winckowski will get the start for the Red Sox while Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the Yankees.