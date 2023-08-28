Rafaela shares funny story of how he found out about MLB promotion

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's dream came true on Monday as he was called up to the big leagues.

Rafaela's Triple-A manager Chad Tracy was the one to deliver the good news, though it wasn't easy for him to get ahold of the 22-year-old outfielder. Speaking to the media before Monday's game vs. the Houston Astros, Rafaela revealed he missed Tracy's calls because he was busy playing video games.

"I was playing PlayStation with my brother and the manager, Trace, called me and didn't respond a couple times," Rafaela said. "And then I respond and he told me 'You didn't want to play in the big leagues?'"

Fortunately, Rafaela eventually picked up the phone and made his way to Fenway Park. The No. 4 ranked prospect in Boston's system (per Sox Prospects.com) will make his first MLB start on Tuesday and play center field against Houston.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is looking forward to seeing Rafaela get his first taste of the majors.

“I talked to Chad and (Rafaela) is doing a lot of good things,” Cora said, per The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. “I think the swing decisions are improving. We know the athlete.

"Obviously this is a different level but we expect him to come in, and whenever he plays, just go out there and have fun playing center. He can play short. He can run. He’s been hitting for power. Discipline has been a lot better the last few weeks, which is very important at this level.”

Rafaela has hit .302 with 20 homers -- including eight this month -- between Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland this season. The Curacao native is considered an elite defender who also boasts tremendous speed. He has 36 stolen bases through 108 games.

To make room for Rafaela on the roster, the Red Sox placed fellow outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu on the paternity list. They also called up shortstop prospect David Hamilton to replace Pablo Reyes, who was placed on the 10-day injured list.