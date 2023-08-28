Report: Red Sox promoting prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

One of the Boston Red Sox' top prospects is being called up to The Show.

Ceddanne Rafaela, the No. 4 ranked prospect in Boston's system (SoxProspects.com), was promoted to the big-league club on Monday, per MLB.com's Ian Browne. Rafaela will replace fellow outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu, who was placed on the paternity list.

Speedy shortstop prospect David Hamilton is also being recalled, according to Browne. He will replace Pablo Reyes after the shortstop was placed on the 10-day injured list with an elbow issue.

Rafaela, 22, has been on fire at Triple-A Worcester. The Curaçao native has hit .302 with 20 home runs between Worcester and Double-A Portland this season, including eight this month.

While he's made headlines with his bat, Rafaela's elite defense is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. He also boasts impressive speed, as shown by his 36 stolen bases this year.

Rafaela is set to join the Red Sox for their pivotal three-game series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Boston currently sits 4.5 games behind Houston for the third and final American League wild-card spot.