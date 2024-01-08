Trending

Boston Red Sox

Chaim Bloom hired for front office role with NL club

The Red Sox fired Bloom in September and hired Craig Breslow as his replacement.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chaim Bloom has found a new home in Major League Baseball.

Four months after being relieved of his duties as Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer, Bloom joined the St. Louis Cardinals front office as an advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. The Cardinals announced the hiring via social media on Monday.

Bloom led Boston's front office from Oct. 2019 to Sept. 2023. The Yale graduate replaced former Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski and wasted little time shaking up the roster. Just months into his Red Sox tenure, Bloom sent superstar outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade that remains heavily scrutinized.

Formerly the senior vice president of baseball operations in Tampa Bay, Bloom has been criticized for bringing the Rays' low-payroll approach to Boston. His most significant free-agent acquisition with the club was shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140-million contract. Bloom's reluctance to spend and make noteworthy trades proved costly as the Red Sox finished last in the American League East standings in three of four seasons with him at the helm.

Bloom joins a Cardinals club that was among the biggest letdowns of the 2023 season. The favorite to win the National League Central to start the year, St. Louis finished last in its division with a 71-91 record.

In October, the Red Sox replaced Bloom with Craig Breslow. The former big-league pitcher has been quiet in free agency with the signing of right-hander Lucas Giolito to a two-year contract as his only notable deal thus far.

