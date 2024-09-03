Ex-Red Sox OF joins exclusive group amid White Sox' woeful season

Andrew Benintendi has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in his MLB career.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder is on this year's Chicago White Sox club that has lost a franchise-record 108 games with 23 still on the schedule. In 2018, he helped Boston to a 108-win campaign that ended with a World Series title.

Benintendi is the 19th player ever to lose 108 games and win 108 games in a season, according to Baseball Reference's Jessica Brand. He joins former Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez and Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips as the only active players on the list.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Andrew Benintendi is on a team that lost 108 with this year's #WhiteSox.



He was also on the 2018 Red Sox, who won 108 and is the 19th player ever to do so, and joins two actives (1+ PA or 0.1 IP in 2024):



-Evan Phillips: 2018-19 BAL, 2022 LAD

-J.D. Martinez: 2013 HOU, 2018 BOS — Jessica Brand (@JessicaDBrand) September 3, 2024

Chicago is on pace to finish 36-126, which would mark the second-most defeats in league history behind the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (20-134).

Benintendi's performance has been part of the White Sox' problem. The 30-year-old is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his nine-year career, slashing .218/.279/.375 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 115 games.

The Red Sox traded Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals before the 2021 season. The 2018 ALCS hero joined the New York Yankees via trade during the 2022 season and has spent the last two years with the White Sox.

Benintendi is under contract with Chicago through the 2027 season. He signed a five-year, $75 million deal last year.