Where Alyssa Thomas, other Sun stars stand in All-Star voting

Fan voting for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is underway, and three Connecticut Sun players were recognized in the first returns.

Alyssa Thomas (17th), DeWanna Bonner (18th), and Brionna Jones (29th) ranked in the top 30 in the first round of fan votes, which were unveiled on Tuesday. They ranked ninth, 10th, and 16th among frontcourt players, respectively. The top four guards and six frontcourt players -- voted on by fans, players, and media -- will be named as starters for the All-Star Game.

The 10 All-Star starters will be revealed on June 25. For the reserves, the league's head coaches will select three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at either position regardless of conference. Those will be announced on July 1.

To vote, fans can submit one full ballot daily via WNBA.com and the WNBA app. Fan voting will conclude on June 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) currently are the top two vote-getters.

As of Tuesday, Thomas is averaging 14.1 points while leading the Sun with 11.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Bonner is averaging a team-high 17.3 points to go with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, July 15.