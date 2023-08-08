Alyssa Thomas named East Player of the Week after making WNBA history

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas has been named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season and the 10th of her career.

Thomas dominated opponents in two games for the Sun last week. She scored 21 points with 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a 79-69 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 1, making her the first player in league history to tally at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game. Her five triple-doubles this season lead the league.

Thomas also scored 11 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in a tremendous all-around effort as part of a 88-72 victory over the Indiana Fever on Aug. 4.

Triple Double Queen 👑@athomas_25 averaged a triple-double (16.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 10.0 APG) throughout week 10 of play, leading the @ConnecticutSun to an 2-0 record



Her efforts have earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/P5oWKcdJBq — WNBA (@WNBA) August 8, 2023

Thomas is a legit MVP candidate, and her excellent play is among the main reasons why the Sun enter Tuesday just 1.5 games behind the New York Liberty for the best record in the East.

Thomas and the Sun return to action Tuesday afternoon versus the Seattle Storm.