Here's how to attend the 2023 US Open for free

Have you been wanting to attend the 2023 U.S. Open this year but the steep prices of tickets have stopped you? Well here's your chance to get in on the action for free.

Yes -- you heard that right. On Thursday, September 7 all grounds admissions to the U.S. Open will be 100% free.

So what's the catch? All the professional singles action at that point will be played in stadiums, however, those matches can be watched on the big screen right on the grounds.

Matches available on the grounds with free admission include the junior U.S. Open tournament -- which should never be underestimated. Many of these juniors will be playing on the professional stage in the upcoming years, including New Yorker Cooper Williams.

The Wheelchair Championships will be going on, as well.

How do I get free U.S. Open tickets?

All you have to do is show up at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, Sept. 7 and free admission will be granted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. People of all ages are welcomed to attend.