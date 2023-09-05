Coco Gauff dominates opponent, excessive heat to secure spot in US Open semifinals

Coco Gauff's tennis game was sizzling hot like the temperature in New York.

The 19-year-old teenager took care of business in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium that was as hot as 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit. She took down Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in a little over an hour to book a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals.

While the overall temperature in Queens is 90 degrees, hard courts -- such as the ones the U.S. Open is played on --add 10-15 degrees to the court temperature and humidity even increases that.

Coco Gauff everyone 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/48APsmqV4Z — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) September 5, 2023

Gauff made light work of her opponent, a fiery Ostapenko, who ousted the No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek from the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The American favorite only needed 20 minutes to steal the first set 6-0 and went on to close out the second set and match 6-2. While the Latvian was crushing her groundstrokes, Gauff's ability to stay in the point and outlast Ostapenko shined through. Gauff's confidence was also very apparent.

Gauff is looking to become the first American champion in New York since 2017 when Sloane Stephens won it.

She will face the winner of No. 10 seed Karoline Muchova and No. 30 Sorana Cirstea on Thursday for a spot in the finals.

The other American in the draw includes Madison Keys, who was a 2017 U.S. Open finalist. She is set to face 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the semifinals.

Gauff is also in the quarterfinals of women's doubles with partner American Jessica Pegula.