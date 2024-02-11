Travis Kelce reportedly delivers powerful speech, teammates ‘moved to tears' before Super Bowl

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII -- and Travis Kelce is apparently making sure his teammates are locked in.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly delivered an emotional speech on Saturday night in front of his team.

While this type of meeting isn't out of the ordinary before the Super Bowl, Kelce's words appear to have stuck with Chiefs players and coaches.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kelce's speech was described as "unbelievable" and "powerful." Breer, citing people in the room, said that some teammates were moved to tears.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones address the team last night at the hotel. All were great. Kelce particularly so— "Unbelievable" and "powerful", according to people in the room, to the point where some teammates were moved to tears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2024

Another coach told Breer that it was "the best talk/speech I’ve ever heard."

Several other reporters got word of the speech on Sunday, too.

"It was like a WWE-type speech," CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said. "That was the best and most emotional team meeting in years."

NFL Network's James Palmer reported similar details to Breer and Wolfson.

Word on the #chiefs sideline is Travis Kelce’s speech last night in front of the team was out of this 🌎!!! So much passion and fire, those in the room were blown away. As one coach told me, “the best I’ve ever seen.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 11, 2024

Kelce and the Chiefs will take the field tonight, with their game against the San Francisco 49ers kicking off around 6:30 p.m. ET.

