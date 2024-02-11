Travis Kelce reportedly delivers powerful speech, teammates ‘moved to tears' before Super Bowl

The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII -- and Travis Kelce is apparently making sure his teammates are locked in.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly delivered an emotional speech on Saturday night in front of his team.
While this type of meeting isn't out of the ordinary before the Super Bowl, Kelce's words appear to have stuck with Chiefs players and coaches.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kelce's speech was described as "unbelievable" and "powerful." Breer, citing people in the room, said that some teammates were moved to tears.
Another coach told Breer that it was "the best talk/speech I’ve ever heard."
Several other reporters got word of the speech on Sunday, too.
"It was like a WWE-type speech," CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said. "That was the best and most emotional team meeting in years."
NFL Network's James Palmer reported similar details to Breer and Wolfson.
Kelce and the Chiefs will take the field tonight, with their game against the San Francisco 49ers kicking off around 6:30 p.m. ET.