Who are the top contenders in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?

Nations in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be doing everything in their power to prevent the United States women’s national team from three-peating.

The Gals are headed to Australia and New Zealand having won two World Cups in a row in 2015 and 2019, and they’re well-equipped to continue to taste success this summer.

However, other countries from around the world have also bolstered their respective squads during the current cycle and could be in for a strong showing should destiny align in their favor.

So, which teams should be considered elite contenders? Let’s take a look at five, along with their FIFA World Ranking:

USWNT

To no surprise, the defending repeat champions lead the list. The Gals should have plenty of depth and star power to go far in 2023, with a balanced infusion of veterans and youngsters converging. Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe are back in Vlatko Andonovski’s squad, while Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Naomi Girma, among others, will provide fresh legs to the group. Not having Mallory Swanson is a significant blow, but the USWNT should have more than enough to make do in Oceania.

FIFA World Ranking: 1

England

The Lionesses have been one of the rising nations in women’s soccer the last few years, most notably winning the Euro 2022 tournament and the Finalissima. The major concern for manager Sarina Weigman is injuries: Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby are just some of the key figures expected to miss the tournament due to ACL injuries. But they’ll still have Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly and more that will make them a tough team to beat.

FIFA World Ranking: 4

France

Les Bleus endured a rough spell lately, but a managerial change that saw Herve Renard – who last managed Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – enter the fold. The vibes have boosted since, and they’ll definitely be a well-drilled squad that won’t be easy to crack. Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and Grace Geyoro are just some of the players that will look to take France far.

FIFA World Ranking: 5

Germany

The DFB-Frauen have seen some slip ups lately, so manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will need to make sure her team bounces back quickly – which is highly probable. Injury to captain Alexandra Popp is going to be a worry considering her vital leadership and scoring prowess, but 25-year-old Lea Schuller (30 goals in 46 games) and Laura Freigang (12 goals in 19 games) have illustrated they can step up to the task. Dzsenifer Marozsan and Sara Dabritz will also be imperative in midfield.

FIFA World Ranking: 2

Australia

There could be a robust homecoming in store for one of the co-hosts this summer. Although New Zealand may not cause too much damage to its foes, Australia can surely do so with the backing of the home atmosphere. The Matildas, led by manager Tony Gustavsson, have quality veterans across the pitch, most notably Sam Kerr, who is one of the best in the world. Lydia Williams, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop will also need to be reliable to take the team as far as possible.

FIFA World Ranking: 10