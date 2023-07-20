Co-hosts New Zealand and Australia win Women's World Cup openers

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson and Australia’s Steph Catley scored in their respective Women’s World Cup openers.

Both Women's World Cup co-hosts felt right at home on the first day of the competition.

New Zealand began the day with a 1-0 win over Norway, marking its first ever win at a Women's World Cup. Australia followed suit, winning 1-0 over the Republic of Ireland.

New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson sent Eden Park in Auckland into a frenzy early in the second half against Norway. The Melbourne City forward received a perfect cross from Jacqui Hand and scored from close range in the 48th minute to give her country the lead.

New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson stopped both shots on goal from Norway to earn a clean sheet.

Over at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia's Steph Catley sported the captain's band, taking the spot of an injured Sam Kerr. Catley later stepped up to the penalty spot in the 52nd minute and drilled a pinpoint PK to put Australia up 1-0.

Like Esson, Australia's Mackenzie Arnold kept her opposition out of net. The Australian back line kept the Republic of Ireland from taking any shots on goal across the first 96 minutes before Arnold was finally forced to make a save in the waning moments to cement the win.

New Zealand's next Group A match is at 1:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, against the Philippines. Australia will face Nigeria in its next Group B match at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27.